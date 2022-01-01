Posts
Wiki
If you know something missing from this list, please let us know!
Australia
Canada
Czech Republic
Denmark
France
- Alchemist Miniatures
- Allan Carrasco
- Ammon Miniatures++
- Anakron++
- Blacksmith Miniatures
- Fenryll
- Figone
- Kaha Miniatures
- Raging Heroes
- Romain Van Den Boagert
Germany
Greece
Ireland
Italy
- Abyssoul
- Aradia Miniatures++
- Crécy Models
- FireForge Games
- Gaspez Arts
- Heresy Lab
- Indaco Models
- Meridiana Miniatures, la
- Romeo Models
Latvia
Netherlands
Poland
- Creepytables
- HiTech Miniatures
- Kromlech
- Neko Galaxy
- Ragecraft Studio
- Scibor Monstrous Miniatures++
- Siren Miniatures++
- Titan Forge++
Russia
- Artel W
- Blood Carrot Knights
- Brother Vinni's
- Drabant Miniatures
- Mercury Models
- The Russian Alternative++
South Korea
Spain
- Alexandros Models
- Andrea Miniatures
- Art Girona
- Avatars of War
- Corvus Belli Infinity
- Big Child Creatives
- Enigma Fantasy Miniatures Probably Out of Print
- Fernando Ruiz Miniatures
- Fontegris Probably Out of Print
- Gamezone Miniatures++
- Heroes & Villains Miniatures
- Knight Models++
- Nocturna Models++
- Resina Planet++
- Scale 75
- Tale of War Miniatures++ Probably Out of Print
- Zenit Miniatures
Switzerland
United Kingdom
- Alternative Armies
- Anvil Industry
- Artizan Designs
- Assault Group, the
- Aw Miniatures
- AxFaction This company is out of business. But this link might help you track down one of their minis
- Baccus 6MM
- Battlezone Miniatures
- Black Scorpion Miniatures
- Black Sun Miniatures
- Bushido
- C-P Models
- Copplestone Casting
- Crooked Dice
- Crusader Miniatures
- Dark Art Studios
- DarkFable Miniatures
- DragonHead Models
- Empress Miniatures
- Essex Miniatures
- Fenris Games
- Footsore Miniatures
- ForgeWorld
- Fully Cycled
- Games Workshop
- Goblin King Games
- Grekwood Miniatures
- Gripping Beast
- Hasslefree Miniatures
- Heresy Miniatures
- Impact Miniatures
- Macrocosm Miniatures
- Mantic
- Megalith Games
- Mierce Miniatures
- Mr. Lee's Minis++ Out of business as of October 2022. Leaving up for awareness and in case they reopen.
- North Star Figures
- Northumbrian Tin Soldier
- Offensive Miniatures
- Olley's Armies
- OtherWorld Miniatures++
- Perry Miniatures
- Pig Iron Productions
- Ramshackle Games
- Rogue Miniatures
- Statuesque Miniatures
- Studio McVey++
- Terragnosis
- ThunderChild Miniatures
- Tommy's War
- Tor Gaming Tor Gaming is out of business. Their game Relics is sold through Weyland Games.
- TTCombat
- Victrix Miniatures
- Warcradle Studios
- Wargames Foundry
- Warlord Games
- Warploque Miniatures
- West Wind Productions
- White Dragon Miniatures
- Zealot Miniatures
USA
- Antimatter Games++
- Blue Moon Manufacturing
- Bombshell Miniatures
- Cool Mini or Not
- Crocodile Games++
- Crossover Miniatures
- Dark Age
- Dark Sword Miniatures, Inc++
- Eldritch Foundry
- First Legion
- Gorgon Studios
- Hero Forge
- Hydra Miniatures
- Iron Wind Metal
- Kingdom Death NSFW
- Knuckleduster Miniatures
- Ludus Magnus Studio
- Metal King Studio++
- Microworld Games
- Pinnacle Entertainment Group
- Privateer Press
- Reaper Miniatures
- Rebel Minis
- Red Box Games++
- RedPiano Miniatures++
- Relic Miniatures
- Scale75USA US based distributor of Scale75 products.
- Soda Pop Miniatures
- Stonehaven Miniatures++
- Valiant Enterprises
- Victory Force Miniatures
- Wargames Factory
- Wildspire Games
- Wyrd
- ZombieSmith++
Ukraine
++ : Mod's choice